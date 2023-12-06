BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s reputation as Music City is growing as Universal Music Group plans a multi-million dollar investment in Berry Hill.

Berry Hill has stood as the “Crossroads of Music City” for decades, as musicians have created legendary songs in the many local recording studios.

Universal Music Group has caught on to the excitement and plans to build a $250 million art/entertainment production and education campus.

“The way that it’s being designed is really community focused,” Metro Councilwoman Courtney Johnston said. “They’re expanding the green space, they’re offering retail and restaurants and outdoor music venues.”

There are four zones in the proposed rendering that include music studios, education/office space, retail space, restaurants, a community building, and more than 400 parking spaces.

Zone one features a 34,000 square-foot music studio; zone two has a 59,500 square-foot music studio, a 3,500 square-foot sit-down restaurant, and a residential building; zone three has the community building with 224 parking spaces; and zone four features a 115,000 square-foot education/office building, a 3,200 square-foot retail building, a 17,000 square-foot sit-down restaurant, and 218 parking spaces.

The educational aspect of the plan will designate the west side of Columbine Park for higher education music school programs led by industry professionals.

According to Berry Hill City Manager Joe Baker, Universal Music Group has already purchased some buildings, including the East Iris Studios. He added that commissioners have already voted to approve this plan, but they are also going to look at an alternative plan.

The City of Berry Hill designated the alternative plan as the specific design and development standards for the four distinct zones. It also looked at a completed traffic study that analyzes six intersections surrounding the development.

Once the alternative plan is approved, there will be two readings of ordinances to adopt and a public hearing.

News 2 emailed Universal Music Group for a comment, but we have yet to hear back. To learn more about the proposed plan, click here.