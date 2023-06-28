NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s sentencing hearing for Horace Williamson III, the man convicted in connection with the deadly 2018 robbery and shooting outside an East Nashville bar, brought emotional testimony from the families of Jaime Sarrantonio and Brandon Teal.

“We never dreamed our world would be turned upside down and his life would end the way it did,” Teresa Teal, who described herself as Brandon’s “bonus mom,” cried from the stand.

It’s a reality that both Brandon and Jaime’s families still struggle to grasp.

“To think that she came home to Nashville, a place that she loved, and was gunned down in cold blood. It’s just unfathomable,” stated Jaime’s mom, Robin Fisher.

Aug. 17, 2018, was Brandon’s 33rd birthday. He was with three friends outside of Cobra Bar when they were held at gunpoint and robbed. Brandon was shot in the back, the bullet piercing his heart.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, June 28, Teresa wore the same dress from when she buried her son, reflecting on his adventurous spirit.

“He had the kindest, sweetest, most loving heart of anyone I have ever seen in my entire life,” Teresa said.

Similar words were shared by Jaime’s family.

“She was just so effervescent, everyone loved her,” Fisher explained.

Jaime, a 30-year-old Vanderbilt graduate, spent her last moments lying defenselessly on the concrete after being robbed and sexually assaulted. Then, she was shot in the stomach.

“I never thought this would ever happen to my big sister. I never thought this would happen to anyone, it shouldn’t happen to anyone,” Jaime’s sister, Jolie Sarrantonio, said as she wiped away her tears.

Two bright lives were ripped from loved ones in a matter of minutes at the hands of Demontrey Logsdon and Williamson, according to investigators. Nearly five years after their lives were shattered, the victims’ families are still fighting for justice.

“The day my husband found out that his son was dead, they killed him, too,” Teresa cried.

“I just can’t describe what it’s like. No one should have to go through it, and it doesn’t end,” Fisher said as she shook her head. “It’s been five years, and it doesn’t get better. It really doesn’t get better.”

Williamson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder charges charges Wednesday. However, a sentencing hearing for the additional charges is set for Aug. 18.

Logsdon, who prosecutors believe was the shooter outside of the Cobra Bar, will be tried separately at a later date.