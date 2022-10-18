NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials say an unattended radio is to blame for a residential fire that occurred at a triplex in East Nashville Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Myrtle Street to respond to a call stating that flames and smoke was coming from a house that was on fire.

Source: NFD

According to Nashville Fire, the fire started inside a unit that is under renovation. Fire personnel determined that the fire sparked due to a radio that was left sitting on the carpet unattended for several days.

Officials say no injuries were reported and a dog that was initially believed to be unaccounted for was found safe.

Red Cross has responded to the scene to help assist residents who were impacted by the incident.