NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of stealing several rental cars from the Nashville International Airport (BNA) was taken into custody Thursday night.

Police said on March 30, officials were notified of six Avis and Budget rental cars that were reported missing from BNA. A shipping company reportedly called authorities and said the six cars were scheduled to be shipped out of the United States, but the company did not believe the vehicle’s paperwork was genuine.

On March 31, officials located the cars at a Madison body shop. The owner allegedly told police Marcquez James, 34, dropped the cars off and asked the owner to hold them there. A warrant said the body shop owner was able to provide police with a copy of James’ driver’s license.

A week later, on April 7, officials said a stolen vehicles was spotted in Hendersonville at a local baseball field and evaded Hendersonville police. James was reportedly supposed to umpire a baseball game, and investigators say he was the only umpire who failed to show up that day.

James was taken into custody Thursday night and is faced with 10 different charges, including theft and evading arrest.

Metro Police said James was also arrested in 2019 for stealing a rental car from BNA.