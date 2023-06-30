NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Supporting the Ukrainian people is a mission Lance Zaal takes to heart.

He’s a Marine veteran from Nashville and is using his military skills to help Ukrainians. He considers this a must-win battle for freedom.

“We know what happens when we allow a tyrant in Europe who wants to take more territory and deny an entire people’s right to exist,” Zaal said. “We know what happens when we give them what they want and we don’t stand up to them.”

Zaal was inspired to help Ukraine after one of his closest friends had to evacuate his home. Since that day, Zaal was inspired to use his Marine experience to train and equip the Ukrainian people.

“Infantry training, which encompassed urban combat, ambushes, room clearing, defense, and offense operations were important to the Ukrainians,” Zaal said.

The veteran founded Ghosts of Liberty to support the movement and has taken four trips to Ukraine. You can learn more about his mission and organization by clicking here.

So far, Zaal has spent more than $200,000 of his own money and received $4,000 dollars in donations.