NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a strong sense of hope that the people involved in the death of Tywane Miller, 39, will see justice.

Miller was murdered April 1, outside a 7-Eleven convenience store near the intersection of Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell Avenue.

Metro police are looking for three suspects in the case. So far, they have identified Michael Dwight Clay, 30, as a person they want to question for his murder. Clay is also suspected of a carjacking following Miller’s death.

The Miller family tells News 2 their faith in God has helped them through these dark days.

“I just know he is going to be very missed and I know there is a God that will take care of the bad ones,” Miller’s mother Teresa Miller-Bell said. “I know justice will be done, too, you for taking my son away from his family.”

His mother also stressed the importance of reminding his two children about the loving and generous man he was for the family. He would take them on vacations and serve as a role-model for his nieces and nephews.

If you have any information on Tywane Miller’s death, please contact Metro police at 615-880-3000.