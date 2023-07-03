NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than seven months on the run, one of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives is behind bars.

Travell Price, 45, surrendered himself last week on Thursday, June 29, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault by strangulation and two felony weapons charges.

Price first appeared on the police department’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on March 15, and was continuously featured on the list in the weeks following. According to an arrest affidavit, police had been looking for Price since Nov. 20, 2022, when they responded to reports of an aggravated assault.

Officers were called to an apartment on Rosa Parks Boulevard, where they spoke with a woman who reportedly had noticeable injuries on her body. The woman told police she had gotten into an argument with Price while they were at a bar.

Travell Price (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When the couple got back to their shared apartment, “the argument turned physical” and Price pushed the woman into a small table, according to the affidavit. He then dragged the woman by her hair, got on top of her and “put both hands around her neck,” police reported.

The woman told investigators Price threatened to kill her while he was allegedly strangling her. He continued to strangle her for about three seconds, according to the affidavit. Afterward, Price reportedly grabbed a gun and pressed it to the woman’s head.

Officers also spoke to the woman’s son, who reportedly told them he had gotten in-between his mother and Price after seeing him drag his mother around the bedroom and pull out a gun. Authorities said Price then grabbed a duffel bag with a second gun inside and ran off.

While on scene, police reportedly found a braid that had been ripped from the woman’s head, as well as injuries on her neck and left arm. Officers called Nashville Fire and EMS personnel and the woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

According to police, Price is a two-time convicted felon in Tennessee. As of Monday, he was still behind bars with a $150,100 bond. Price is among at least 58 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the MNPD launched the “Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022.