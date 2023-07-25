NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s one of the oldest American Racetracks, and it’s located in Nashville. For months, a heated debate has been centered on a proposed deal that would renovate the speedway.

Last year, Bristol Motor Speedway struck a deal with Nashville Mayor John Cooper, to restore and operate the fairgrounds. However, since then, the plans have split residents on whether or not the city should move forward.

The organization “Save My Fairground” says the renovation would preserve history, promote racing, engage the community and enhance economic development.

“We are restoring and reviving this history that makes Nashville so special,” said Marcus Smith, the President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports.

On the other side, the organization “CARE”, standing for Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion for Nashville, worries taxpayers will be responsible for any revenue shortfalls and the renovations would allow the possibility for more raises and more noise.

“I don’t want my neighborhood full of cars that are coming and going, more noise, more congestion and it makes for a very unpleasant neighborhood experience. How would you feel if your house was in the middle of a traffic jam for up to a hundred days a year?” questioned one person in opposition to the deal.

A community meeting was held Tuesday night, to get feedback from residents. Each person had two minutes to voice their support or concern. The following are responses from those who attended:

“I grew up going to Hickory Hollow Mall, Opry when the Fairgrounds Speedway that was put going to Nashville was for me from Murfreesboro. And if you look at this is all that’s left. So, a lot of people have talked about the numbers, the people that don’t want it. But what about the number that we do know is the 71% that passed the referendum in 2011. And it says that racing will stay there is not going to be supported to overturn that referendum. It’s got to be two-thirds of the vote and it’s not going to happen. So, the track is going to be there. Are we going to let it just keep falling into the ground or are we going to put some money into it? So, there’s not an eyesore next to this beautiful stadium. Next to the beautiful buildings that we’ve built on the fairgrounds, we have the chance to make this a beautiful property that all of Nashville can enjoy.” In Support of the Fairgrounds Speedway

“I’m not going to rehash a lot of the same points about what a bad deal this is, how it is being rushed through the noise, the traffic, all the concerns that my neighbors and I have raised over and over and over again. I just want to remind everyone here today, who this proposal will affect every day. My neighbors and I aren’t politicians. We aren’t lobbyists. We don’t have access to busloads of people that we can ship in and speak on our behalf. We’re residents, we live here. We’re homeowners, we’re neighbors. We’re just trying to go about our daily lives in peace. We want to be able to work from home, spend quality time with our families, put our kids to get bed at night and enjoy this lovely neighborhood that we’ve invested our time and money and energy into for years. We are scared of the unknown of what this hurried and rushed half-baked deal will bring to our neighborhood for years to come. The presentation earlier today said that it was interested in what the community wanted. This local community here is telling you we do not want this.” Against the Fairgrounds Speedway

“When I was about 4 years old, I came down here to a NASCAR race. And Richard Petty put me in his race car and give me his autograph. And to that day, I was hooked on racing. And from then on, I’ve raced down here for about 30 years. […]the mayors on board, this is our chance, if we don’t do this, then we’re gonna have to pay taxpayer money, we’re gonna have to pay $41 million to restore the place, and we’re still not going to have the sound barrier, very walls. So, the local race is going to be a lot more quiet if they do come in, and they’re only going to be here once every two years. As far as the clean burning, they have clean burn and ethanol, fuel injected motors, that’s the best the cleanest motors you can get. So, I don’t see a problem with that. And if we if we, you know, we’ve been fighting this since 2011. […] We need upgrades. We need improvements.” In Support of the Fairgrounds Speedway

“I cannot do my taxes, record music, or anything when the races are going on. I heard that they canceled a practice tonight. I wonder why was it going to disrupt this meeting. We’re not going to go here. They canceled the practice. I’m here to start with the reality of this. I don’t care about the finances.” Against the Fairgrounds Speedway

“My life is racing. That’s my job. It’s my hobby. It’s my love. I’d rather spend my money spinning gas through my tank than alcohol through my liver down on Broadway. I like good things for the young people of Nashville to be able to do. I can’t afford a Titans game every single weekend or go into the soccer stadium, but I can get a cheap ticket to go race and every once awhile work that money up to go race mountain stuff. So, more racing in Nashville. Thank you.” In Support of the Fairgrounds Speedway