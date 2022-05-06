NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Two Rivers Dog Park in Donelson will close for at least a month due to fence replacement.

Metro Parks reported the park, located at 3150 McGavock Pike near Two Rivers Mansion, will be closed beginning May 9.

The department asked dog owners to utilize the other dog parks in the Metro Parks’ system, all of which are open seven days a week, from dawn to dusk

Warner Dog Park

Edwin Warner Park, 50 Vaughn Road – across from the sports complex.

Shelby Dog Park

Shelby Avenue at S. 20th Street – behind the Shelby Park Community Center.

Pitts Dog Park

299 Tusculum Road

Percy Priest Dam Dog Park

3778 Bell Road

Fair Park Dog Park

300 Raines Avenue

Frankie Pierce Dog Park

130 Lifeway Plaza