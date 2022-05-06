NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Two Rivers Dog Park in Donelson will close for at least a month due to fence replacement.
Metro Parks reported the park, located at 3150 McGavock Pike near Two Rivers Mansion, will be closed beginning May 9.
The department asked dog owners to utilize the other dog parks in the Metro Parks’ system, all of which are open seven days a week, from dawn to dusk
- Warner Dog Park
Edwin Warner Park, 50 Vaughn Road – across from the sports complex.
- Shelby Dog Park
Shelby Avenue at S. 20th Street – behind the Shelby Park Community Center.
- Pitts Dog Park
299 Tusculum Road
- Percy Priest Dam Dog Park
3778 Bell Road
- Fair Park Dog Park
300 Raines Avenue
- Frankie Pierce Dog Park
130 Lifeway Plaza
- Riverfront Dog Park at Ascend
200 1st Ave South