NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the intersection of Claiborne Street and Lafayette Street shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Police said two male victims were shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.