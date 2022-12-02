NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody.

Hollace Richards, 29, and Ronkeeta Moore, 22, both were on the list two weeks in a row before their arrests this week. Authorities have now captured at least seven wanted fugitives since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the list in mid-October.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Most of those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders with outstanding warrants for crimes such as homicide and crimes against children.

According to the MNPD, Moore was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 1. She was wanted on outstanding warrants for three counts of attempted homicide. The charges stem from a Nov. 10 shooting at a gas station in Madison.

Officers responded to the Tiger Market on Gallatin Pike South just after noon, according to an affidavit. When they arrived, they found one woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

The woman told police she, her daughter and her juvenile son had just left a court hearing regarding a homicide. Her family and Moore’s family had been in an “ongoing feud” over the case, the affidavit said.

After court, the woman and her children drove to the Tiger Market to get gas. That’s when Moore and another suspect in the case, Nakeeta Hunter, 44, pulled up behind them, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Moore got out of her vehicle, walked up to the other car and said, “What’s up,” as if she wanted to fight. The children’s mother then got out of her car and grabbed some pepper spray.

At that time, Hunter exited the passenger side of Moore’s vehicle with a handgun and opened fire in the direction of the woman and her two children, according to the affidavit. Police said Moore chased the woman into the gas station as she was being shot at.

Bullets struck the woman’s car at least twice while her children were still inside, according to the affidavit — once through the back windshield and once near the brake light. The car’s passenger side tires were also flattened, according to police.

The shooting caused over $1,000 in damage to the gas station, which police said was also struck by gunfire multiple times. In total, police said nine cartridge casings were recovered from the scene.

After the shooting, the affidavit states Moore got back into the driver’s seat of her vehicle, with Hunter in the passenger’s seat, and drove off. They were both charged with three counts of attempted homicide. Hunter was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Hollace Richards, who was also on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list, was being sought for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury with intent.

According to the MNPD, he was in custody at the Marion County jail as of Friday, Dec. 2. No further details on his charges were immediately available.