NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list were taken into custody this week.

Peyton Harris, 27, has consistently appeared on the list since Dec. 14. While Jeremy Christie, 44, was on the list about a week later on Dec. 21. Both were wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Peyton Harris (left) and Jeremy Christie (right) were taken into custody after appearing on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Harris had outstanding warrants for three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated statutory rape and sexual battery. The MNPD said Harris was arrested in another county on Jan. 2.

Christie was wanted for four counts of burglary, theft of property over $10,000 but less than $60,000 and vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500. He turned himself in to police on Jan. 4, according to the MNPD.

No further information regarding their charges was immediately available.

Authorities have now captured at least 12 wanted fugitives since the Metro Nashville Police Department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page. Most of those who appear on the list are considered violent offenders with outstanding warrants for crimes such as homicide and child sexual abuse.