NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a week-long trial, a federal jury in Nashville convicted two men of multiple crimes in connection with armed robberies committed throughout Middle Tennessee in 2022, officials said.

On Friday, June 16, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said 32-year-old Fredrick Eugene Carney of Murfreesboro, was convicted of the following charges:

Robbery

Bank robbery

Illegally possessing ammunition

Brandishing or discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Meanwhile, 26-year-old William John Ewing III of Nashville, was found guilty of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the DOJ.

Officials said these charges are related to armed robberies that took place between Feb. 18, 2022, and May 2, 2022, at two Cash Express businesses in Ardmore and Greenbrier, the Regions Bank in Smyrna, and the First Horizon Bank on Whites Creek Pike in Nashville. However, the jury reportedly acquitted Carney and Ewing of the robbery of a Cash Express in Murfreesboro.

“This is yet another example of our commitment to holding violent criminals accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. “These individuals will now be removed from our communities for a long period of time and will no longer have the opportunity to inflict fear and violence upon others. I commend our law enforcement partners and our trial team for their work in securing these convictions.”

The DOJ said Carney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 31 years while Ewing faces a mandatory minimum of seven years, but both men could be sentenced to as much as life in prison when they appear before U.S. District Court Judge William Campbell later this year.

This case was investigated by the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF); the Metro Nashville Police Department; the Murfreesboro Police Department; the Ardmore Police Department; the Greenbrier Police Department; the Smyrna Police Department; and the Moulton, Alabama Police Department, according to officials.