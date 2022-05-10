NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a crash in South Nashville.
It happened in the 400 block of Paragon Mills Road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Metro police say a Chevrolet Cruze hit a work van before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Two occupants of the Cruze were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
There is no word on any other potential injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
