NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead following a crash in South Nashville.

It happened in the 400 block of Paragon Mills Road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Metro police say a Chevrolet Cruze hit a work van before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Two occupants of the Cruze were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There is no word on any other potential injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.