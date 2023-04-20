NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities arrested two teenagers accused of firing gunshots toward officers in North Nashville overnight.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the incident happened in the 2100 block of Buchanan Street just after 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 20.

Police said they were responding to a suspicious persons report when several shots were fired in their direction from between two buildings.

Two suspects — identified by authorities as Daniel Prisco and Jason Valentine, both 18 years old — ran off, but they were taken into custody about a block away.

There was also a car that reportedly sped off from the scene and managed to get away.

Even though several trash cans were hit by gunfire, officials said no officers or civilians were injured, and no patrol vehicles were damaged.

Prisco and Valentine have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and evading arrest, according to police.

No additional information has been released about this incident.