NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are currently at the scene of a shooting that left multiple people dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Vailview Drive at approximately 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 for reports of gunfire.
Dispatch said the incident left two people injured. However, officials at the scene told News 2 that more than one victim died.
No additional information has been released about this ongoing death investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.