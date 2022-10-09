NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are currently at the scene of a shooting that left multiple people dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Vailview Drive at approximately 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 for reports of gunfire.

(Source: WKRN)

Dispatch said the incident left two people injured. However, officials at the scene told News 2 that more than one victim died.

No additional information has been released about this ongoing death investigation.