NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects are in custody and one is still on the loose after a home invasion early Saturday morning in Madison.

Metro police say at around 3:45 a.m. a woman saw on her front door security camera someone trying to force their way into her apartment. She said the man was wearing a mask and holding another man at gunpoint to get inside the apartment.

The woman kid in a bedroom closet and called 911. Multiple suspects soon found her inside the closet and zip tied her along with the man she saw being held at gunpoint at the door, and another woman. As they were being zip tied, the man being held at gunpoint was pistol whipped. The suspects then rummaged through the apartment until officers arrived.

Police say the suspects stole one of the victim’s key and went to the garage. Officers were knocking on the door when the garage door opened and a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled out. While trying to flee the scene, the Jeep drove toward two officers, nearly hitting them. Two other officers followed the Jeep to the 1200 block of Lischey Avenue where the suspects fled on foot.

With the help of a K9 unit, two of three suspects were arrested. Four pistols and one long gun were recovered the scene, according to police.

The driver of the stolen Jeep, identified as Ralphael Turner, 31, was charged with three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault against an officer, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of especially aggravated burglary, evading arrest, vandalism, and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is being held on a $270,000 bond.

Adarius Frazier, 25, was charged with three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of especially aggravated burglary, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and vandalism. He is being held on a $387,000 bond.

Anyone with information on who the third suspect is or their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.