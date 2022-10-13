NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a dozen units are affected by a Thursday afternoon fire that broke out at a Nashville apartment complex.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 that crews were dispatched to the 4500 block of Packard Drive for reports of a fire.

When units arrived at the scene, officials said they found smoke coming from an apartment, adding that the fire appeared to be coming from an electrical box. Other units were reportedly evacuated due to smoke.

Less than 20 minutes later, Nashville Fire tweeted that the two-alarm fire was out, but personnel were still ventilating for heavy smoke, as well as searching for any sign that the fire had extended inside the building.

Then, at 1:40 p.m., fire officials reported that crews identified an area of possible hot spots as they ventilated the building.

According to the department, about 13 units are impacted by the fire. Any of the affected residents are asked to go to the club house to meet with representatives from the Red Cross, who will be helping any displaced residents.

As of this writing, there are no reports of injuries resulting from this incident. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.