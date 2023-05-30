NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TCAP scores for Middle Tennessee school districts were released by the Department of Education last week.

Amid growing fear and frustration that their children could be held back, some parents are now looking for ways to get their child extra help over the months, and they’re looking to local tutoring centers.

Staff with The Learning Lab said they have noticed a slight impact following the release of the scores. The Learning Lab has two facilities, one in Brentwood and one in Nashville. The center provides educational tutoring services to kids in grades kindergarten through 12.

“We definitely have seen an influx in parents and guardians reaching out for additional support for their student, but I can’t exactly say that this is out of the ordinary. We do specialize in summer learning loss and having a multitude of programs for students, so we usually get a pretty good influx around this time of year for parents who are wanting extra support in the summer for their student,” said Dr. Catherine Priesmeyer, the Director of After School Services for the Learning Lab.

According to studies conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), the organization responsible for creating the Map assessment, the average student loses between 17 and 34% of the prior year’s learning gains during summer break.

“It’s not something that’s new. Summer learning loss is something that has happened since students have been in school and I think the TCAP has really just put a spotlight on it,” said Dr. Priesmeyer.

Regardless of whether your child might be impacted by TCAP score retention, Dr. Priesmeyer said summer learning loss in general is something to pay attention to, and this could be an opportunity for families to embrace summer learning in a positive way.

“It has probably not been the best feeling or the best impact, however, if you do want to look at it as a chance to figure out those gaps and those skills and those foundational issues that are going on with your student and then plug in some learning towards that over summer, I think it would be nothing but beneficial for each student,” said Dr. Priesmeyer.

Tuesday, May 30 marks the first day that parents can appeal TCAP retention results. Appeals will be accepted until June 30.