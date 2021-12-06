Tulip Grove Elementary student found with unloaded gun at school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun to school Monday.

It happened at Tulip Grove Elementary in Hermitage.

Principal Allyson Johnson sent an email to parents Monday, saying the student was removed from other students after a staff member found the gun.

The weapon was confiscated. That’s when staff members found that it was not loaded.

In Principal Johnson’s email to parents, she said the school “learned that the student brought the weapon for protection and not with intent to harm.”

Parents were also asked to discuss the incident with their children and reinforce that bringing any weapons to school is against the law.

Principal Johnson said “criminal charges may be brought in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures” against the student.

Tulip Grove Elementary is a school for students from Pre K to 4th grade. There is no word on how old the student was who brought the gun to school.