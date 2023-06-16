NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weekend marks the kick-off to Juneteenth celebrations. This year is significant with the now federal holiday serving as an acknowledgment of African American history, but more importantly, the future.

For some, the history is marked by a sound.

From the heart of Nashville, a place better known as Music City, it’s the tunes heard on Tennessee State University’s campus that have made an impact all the way to the White House.

“The Artisocrat of bands, they are playing music that has distinct African rhythm, and it’s right there at the white house, so for a moment, and we used to say this back in the day, we’re going to paint the White House black. In reality, that’s what occurred,” said Dr. Learotha Williams, a historian at TSU.

The 2023 performance marked the celebration of Juneteenth. The event comes two years after President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“Juneteenth for me is significant because of what it represents, the freeing of African Americans from generations of slavery, but also it’s a moment I think is defined by joy,” Williams said.

June 19, 1865, is marked as the last day enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas received word they were free. This happened more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“So I can imagine some standing there in complete disbelief, but I also can imagine a bunch of hallelujah; I can imagine a lot of tears; I can imagine some dancing, so these manifestations of joy I think is what define the day for me,” explained WiIliams.

For years, Dr. Reginald McDonald has served as the Director of TSU’s Aristocrats of Bands. He said playing at the White House shows black excellence in its purest form, with the roots of music engraved in its stories of triumph.

“Music has always been a huge part of the African American culture and a part of our tradition and a part of who we are. We use music to celebrate; we use music when we’re trying to wrap our mind around some issue and how we’re going to fix that issue. Music is just that innate kind of thing; it is who we are,” explained McDonald.

Earlier this week marked the second time TSU’s Aristocrats of Band were invited to the White House to perform for a sitting president.

“You know with Nashville, it’s always country music. You never think about HBCUs, HBCU bands and how important it is to have us here and have that representation,” said Hailey Russell, a current junior and Piccolo Section Leader.

To watch TSU’s full performance, click here.