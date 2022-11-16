NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands is continuing to add to its legacy and can now include the title “Grammy-nominated” to its long list of accomplishments.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards and Tennessee State University appeared on the list two times.

The first nomination is for the marching band’s album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.

The Urban Hymnal has 10 tracks filled with sounds that were all created on the campus of Tennessee State University and features gospel music powerhouses such as Jekalyn Carr, Fred Hammond and Kierra Sheard.

The Aristocrat of Bands received a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration on a spoken word single with artist J Ivey.

Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands is the first collegiate band in history to earn a Grammy nomination. Dr. Reginald McDonald, director of bands, said the nominations are a huge accomplishment for the university.

“This is a tremendous day in the history of our beloved Tennessee State University,” said Dr. McDonald, “This is not just a band accolade, but a university-wide accomplishment. I personally appreciate our President, Dr. Glenda Glover’s vision for our University.”

The Grammys will take place on February 5, 2023, at Cypto.com arena in Los Angeles.