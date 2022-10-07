NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to keep the traffic flowing as Tennessee State University (TSU) fans arrive for Saturday’s homecoming festivities, not only will several roads be blocked over the course of the day, but more than 70 police officers will be out on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the same traffic plan that is used for NFL games will be in effect for TSU’s game against Bethune-Cookman University, which starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

According to authorities, TSU homecoming usually draws the school’s largest number of football fans of the year, which is why attendees are urged to arrive at the stadium early.

In fact, Nissan Stadium parking lots will be opening as early as 7 a.m. for this game, with certain lots designated as “gameday debit card/credit card parking,” charging $30 per vehicle, officials said.

Police provided the following rideshare plan for Uber and Lyft at Nissan Stadium:

Ingress: Drivers will access Crutcher Street from either S. 2nd Street or S. 5th Street. Fans are encouraged to walk from Crutcher Street to the intersection of S. 2nd Street and Shelby Avenue for safe crossing to the stadium.

Egress: Drivers will take S. 5th Street to Crutcher Street, turn right, and head west toward S. 2nd Street. Rideshare pickup will be set up at the end of Crutcher Street.

TSU’s homecoming festivities are set to kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the annual parade, which will travel west on Jefferson Street from 14th Avenue to the university campus, featuring the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, numerous high school bands, and floats.

In order to prepare for the parade, authorities said Jefferson Street will shut down from 10th Avenue North to the TSU campus starting at 7:30 a.m. Then, the I-40 West exit ramp at Jefferson Street will close at 8:30 a.m.

In addition, the following road closures will be in effect, according to officials:

John A. Merritt Boulevard from 28th Avenue to 33rd Avenue

12th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

14th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

16th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street

Meharry Boulevard between 12th Avenue and 16th Avenue

Phillips Street between 12th Avenue and 16th Avenue

Jackson Street between 12th Avenue and 16th Avenue

Ireland Street between 12th Avenue and 16th Avenue

Scovel Street between 23rd Avenue and 28th Avenue

Beasley Street between 23rd Avenue and 28th Avenue

Ed Temple Boulevard between Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard and Albion Street

“Arriving early is the key to fully enjoying TSU’s homecoming parade Saturday morning and the football game Saturday afternoon,” Metro police said.