NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State University (TSU) Aristocrat of Bands is celebrating their Grammy win Friday afternoon with a parade in Music City.

The group won “Best Roots Gospel Album” for “The Urban Hymnal.” The album features 10 tracks created on TSU’s campus.

The TSU Aristocrat of Bands was the first collegiate band to receive a Grammy nomination, not to mention to win the award.

A parade through TSU will honor the accomplishment. It starts at noon outside TSU’s entrance at 28th Avenue and Jefferson Street to the circle.