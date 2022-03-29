NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Transportation Security Administration reports an uptick in loaded guns at Tennessee airports.

TSA found eight loaded guns at airports across the state. Half of those were found at Nashville International Airport.

“As volume continues to pick back up, as we head into the summer months, we are probably going to see more guns coming into the airport, unfortunately. What we try to do is really get the word out,” said Mark Howell, a TSA Spokesman.

The guns are found at security checkpoints in carry-on luggage.

“We really want passengers to pay attention to what they are bringing with them to the airport,” explained Howell. “It could be something like those oversized liquids or prohibited pockets knives, things like that. But, even more seriously the guns. We are seeing those guns come at a higher and higher pace at checkpoints.”

Howell said most passengers say they didn’t intend to pack their loaded gun, but the mistake could cost thousands of dollars in penalties.

“It’s going to lead to possible arrest by local law enforcement and civil penalty from TSA which could be upwards of $13,000. So it’s a very costly mistake for forgetting what you are doing for the firearm,” said Howell.

Weapons are prohibited in carry-on luggage. Weapons can be checked, but must be unloaded, secured in a proper case, and declared with an airline.

Last year, 283 firearms were detected across Tennessee. So far in 2022, 64 firearms have been found.