NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holiday travel rush is underway at airports across the country, including Nashville International Airport (BNA), with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expected to encounter millions of passengers across the country.

According to AAA, between Saturday, Dec. 23 and New Year’s Day, an estimated 115.2 million people are forecasted to travel at least 50 miles nationwide, including 103.6 million by vehicle and 7.5 million by air. This marks the second highest number of total travelers and auto travelers on record, exceeded only by the 2019 numbers, and a record high number of air travelers.

In Tennessee, AAA projected 2.7 million people would travel 50 miles or more for Christmas and New Year’s, marking the state’s second highest year-end travel forecast volume since 2000. Those 2.7 million travelers include 2.5 million motorists; 74,668 flight passengers; and 107,569 travelers using alternative transportation.

For those flying to their holiday destinations, TSA shared some travel tips that will keep the screening lanes moving quickly through the holiday season:

Get to the airport early. Historically, this travel period is not as busy as the Thanksgiving holiday. However, TSA still recommends arriving at least two hours before scheduled domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights. Then, if you find yourself waiting in the security checkpoint lane, you can use that time to put items from your pockets into a carry-on bag and pull out your ID and boarding pass.

Use TSA's tools and programs. The free myTSA app has a "What can I bring?" feature that allows you to type in an item to find out if it can fly in a checked or carry-on bag. Passengers can also ask on X — formerly known as Twitter — and Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA, or send a question by texting "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872).

Protect your presents. It's the season of giving, so if you're going through security with presents, TSA recommends packing them in gift bags or boxes instead of wrapping paper. If a gift triggers an alarm, it's easier for TSA to look at the item in a bag or box to resolve the alarm, versus tearing your packaged items.

Know where to pack your food. Solid food items like fruitcake, candy canes, and chocolates may be transported in a carry-on bag;. However, liquids and spreadable foods — such as egg nog, wine, champagne, maple syrup, and preserves — should be packed in checked bags.

In the words of TSA, “If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it and it is larger than 3.4 ounces, it needs to be packed in a checked bag.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Dec. 21, TSA highlighted the importance of “Know before you go”:

Travelers need to know what can and cannot go in their carry-on bag, from firearms to oversize liquids. Passengers will spend more time in the security checkpoint if their carry-on items trigger an alarm because it results in TSA’s need to resolve the alarm by opening the carry-on bag to determine what triggered the alarm. The most common item that travelers bring to the checkpoint that is not permitted through the screening process are liquids, gels and aerosols that are larger than the acceptable limit. Each passenger may carry liquids, gels and aerosols that are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller through a checkpoint as long as those items fit into a one quart-sized, resealable bag. This is known as the 3-1-1 bag. Common travel items that must comply with the liquids rule include toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, sun block, body spray, mouthwash and lotions. Containers of liquids, gels and aerosols that are larger can be transported in checked baggage. This includes snow globes, which are popular at this time of the year. TSA officers also are seeing travelers arrive at the checkpoint with bottles of water, juice, energy drinks, coffee and soda. TSA officers will give travelers the choice to exit the security checkpoint to drink their beverages in the terminal or allow the officer to dispose of it. Travelers may bring empty containers such as a water bottle or insulated container through checkpoints and fill them after passing through the checkpoint. Firearms are not permitted onboard aircraft and should not be brought to TSA security checkpoints. Bringing a firearm, even mistakenly, will lead to a possible citation or arrest by local law enforcement, a civil penalty of up to nearly $15,000, and loss of TSA PreCheck® eligibility for up to five years. Passengers planning to take a firearm with them should visit https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition to learn how to properly pack it for travel.

If you have friends or family flying into Nashville who need to be picked up at BNA, you can use complimentary or reduced-rate parking in the terminal garages one and two, with rates varying based on how long you stay:

0 – 30 minutes: $0

30 – 45 minutes: $5

45 – 60 minutes: $10

60 – 90 minutes: $20

90 – 120 minutes: $25

120+ minutes: $30

$5

$10

$20

$25

$30

While waiting to pick up passengers, drivers are also encouraged to use the free cell lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike, which “provides ample space and digital signage that displays real-time updates on incoming flights,” according to BNA. It should take 20 to 30 minutes for your visitors to reach the curb after their plane lands.

BNA shared a few other travel tidbits to make sure your experience at Music City’s airport is as efficient as possible: