NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Days after Metro police responded to a triple murder-suicide, those close to the Pitts family are left with questions that may never be answered.

Inside the store “ABLE”, located in The Nations, employees can feel that something is missing. Barbara Pitts was found along with her two daughters, inside their Goodlettsville home. The three were found shot, along with her husband, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“She is often credited as the person that drove the spirit and the culture of our company because she is… you know… the kind of person that you meet and you immediately feel better about yourself? Comfortable? That is her,” described Barrett Ward, CEO and Founder of ABLE, where Barbara worked.

Barbara was known as an innovator. Ward described how she grew the jewelry department from one person to 20 during her time with the company. Many still working at the store are trying to cope with the incident.

“There has been deep sadness, and deep grief,” said Ward. “We don’t know our way through this quite yet, but we are trying so hard to believe, and lean into what we know Barbara did, which is faith.”

Ward told News 2 his last conversation with Barbara was focused on her moving her work home. Ward remembered sharing his concerns with Barbara, who had wanted to spend more time with her daughters and be there for them when they weren’t in school. Ward said Barbara “had faith” things would work out.

In the 911 calls obtained by News 2, Travis Pitts, Barbara’s husband, described what happened to the operator. When the operator asked what led up to the shooting, Travis is heard stating “everything happened so fast” and that he just “snapped.”

“The next morning I was sitting there trying to figure out why,” remembered Ward. “I haven’t thought again about why it happened because there is no answer as to why other than that was not Travis.”

Ward described the family as a typical one, centered around faith and love. Now, those close to the couple are still asking questions about how and why this shooting happened. Sadly, some of those questions will never be answered.

“I picture her saying, that was not my Travis, and I just know it wasn’t either, and that empathy carries me through even this tragic time believing that Barbara, that her empathy will define this going forward,” said Ward.

For Ward, it’s hard to forget what happened, but he finds comfort in knowing Barbara left a loving legacy behind.

Both Travis and Barbara were members of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Springfield. Members of the church described Barbara as someone who would often invite friends to Tuesday night bible study.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the church is holding a special women’s worship service in her honor from 7-9 p.m. Any woman who had been touched by Barbara’s life is invited. If you have any questions, you can contact the church at newculver@gmail.com.