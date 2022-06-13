NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former President Donald Trump will make an appearance in Music City this week as part of the Road to Majority Policy Conference 2022.

The 45th president will attend as a keynote speaker at the conference hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center from June 16 to 18.

In a release, the coalition states the conference aims to “empower conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls in the public arena and to equip attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout.”

“It is a privilege to welcome President Donald J. Trump back as a speaker for our Road to Majority conference for the seventh time,” said Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition. “Six years ago, he began the fight to make America great again, and since that moment he has delivered some of the most consequential victories for our movement and our nation—victories that continue to inspire leaders in states and communities around the country.”

The former president will speak alongside other Republican politicians such as Newt Gringrich, Nikki Hayley, Mike Pompeo, Tim Scott and Marsha Blackburn.