NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police need your help in finding a murderer.

On Monday, a long haul truck driver was found shot to death inside his truck in East Nashville.

A supervisor with the Illinois-based company for whom the man drove was emotional when contacted by phone Tuesday. The woman told News 2, when they lost David White on Monday, they didn’t just lose a good employee, they lost a member of their corporate family.

On Tuesday, just off Lucas Lane, adjacent to the Love’s Travel Center in East Nashville, there is little left of the crime scene except for some crime tape by the side of the road. It’s there that police say 37-year-old David White, of North Carolina, was found shot to death in his truck.

According to MNPD investigators, White was last seen inside the travel center buying food around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. When the long haul trucker didn’t check in, White’s company, KA Logistics, called the travel center and asked employees there to do a welfare check on the driver.

When employees looked inside the parked truck on Lucas Lane, they made the horrific discovery.

“It’s very heartbreaking, “said Harrisburg Pennsylvania-based trucker, Tom Basham, when told of the murder.

Though truckers at the lot didn’t know David White personally, they all felt a sense of loss.

“I send out to his family, my condolences. It can be dangerous anywhere, you don’t really know,” said Atlanta trucker Kyre Moseley.

Basham added, “My heart sank and my thoughts and prayers go to the driver’s family.”

Moseley continued, “Man, we all try and take care of each other on the road and stuff like that.”

A point that Basham reiterated. “We try and stick together and look out for one another and it is sad to hear that one of our brothers has fallen.”

Tuesday afternoon, officials with the KA Logistics Truck Company sent a statement that reads in part:

“David was not just a member of the KA Logistics Inc. team; he was a dedicated professional, a reliable colleague, and a friend to many within our organization.

His unwavering commitment to his responsibilities and his positive demeanor left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

As we reflect on the loss of our dear colleague, let us remember David for the positive energy he brought to our workplace and the warmth he shared with everyone around him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.