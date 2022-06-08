NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a rollover accident late Tuesday night, but the driver was nowhere to be found.
The accident happened at 11:57 p.m. at 698 Harding Place. Police told News 2 crews when they arrived, no one was at the scene.
No other information was immediately provided.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.