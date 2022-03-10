NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A truck driver was injured after he was shot while driving on Interstate 40 in West Nashville late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the American Road exit.

Metro police reported the truck driver was shot in the leg by another driver after a road rage incident. The trucker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody and no additional information was immediately released.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been patrolling Nashville roadways specifically for aggressive drivers. The department has been working prevent road rage incidents on I-24, particularly the stretch between I-440 and the Rutherford County line.