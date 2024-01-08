NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating after a truck driver was found shot to death in his rig Monday morning.

Police said the truck was parked on Lucas Lane next to the Love’s Travel Stop in East Nashville.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old David White of North Carolina, was last seen buying food at the Love’s at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.