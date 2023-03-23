NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Growth is something Nashville is experiencing at a fast rate, especially on the city’s east side.

“The need for care is going to only increase as that community continues to grow and evolve,” said Mark Miller.

Miller is Tristar Skyline Medical Center’s CEO and says it’s time this area has a freestanding emergency department.

“This is an opportunity for us to deliver the care closer to home right there in their community,” he said.

But there is a problem.

When the hospital system initially submitted its application, it included building the ER where Shugga Hi Bakery and Café currently stands.

“Our goal is to provide great emergency services but also be a great neighbor,” said Miller. “So, we were able to redesign our plans so that the parcel that the bakery sits on remains intact, and she can continue operating and serving the community.”

Miller says they won’t purchase Shugga Hi’s building but will build their ER on land behind it.

The nearly 12,000-square-foot facility will house a full-service emergency room with medical space above and a parking lot able to hold up to 55 cars.

“Of all the sites, that gave us great access both to the community but also to the proper traffic patterns,” said Miller.

Community feedback is something Miller says they want to hear.

“I can see the need for an ER here,” said resident Jenny Somers. “I have four small kids and it might make me a little bit better about living on this side of town.”

But while some are for it, others feel the opposite.

“I don’t feel like we need it because it’s already too much congestion already,” said Lamont Moore. “It’s too much traffic.”

While Miller says they are still in the application process, with all the growth happening, he believes this is what residents need.

“If we have large patient populations that are having to travel either large physical distance or in terms of time, those are the places that we look to provide services,” he said.

Miller says 60% of the patients they treat come from East Nashville.

Tristar Skyline is holding another community meeting that will take place at East Park Community Center Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Supporters of Shugga Hi Bakery & Café also plan to attend as well.