NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TriStar Centennial’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has been baby Paisley’s home for the last 58 days.

However, Paisley’s family can now see her whenever they want, thanks to a camera placed just above her bed.

“It just gives that little bit extra connection that you might not have had,” said Courtney Lyttle.

Lyttle, who is the NICU nurse manager at the hospital, said that connection is all being done through a system called the Angel Eye.

“This program is exceptional,” she said.

Through this system, parents can now see their babies in the NICU anytime and anywhere.

Nurses are also able to upload and send messages, pictures, videos, and educational materials to parents as well.

“The fact that we can just send a quick message, a positive note saying, ‘Hey, I took my whole bottle today,’ or , ‘I pooped today, mom,'” said Lyttle. “It’s that constant positive feedback and quick communication that keeps our families updated with the most up to date information on their baby that is possible.”

It’s a system no other hospital in Middle Tennessee has, and something Lyttle wishes was around when her own daughter was in the NICU 15 years ago.

“It’s like leaving a piece of your heart every time you come to the hospital,” she said. “You leave a little (piece of) yourself there.”

Lyttle hopes this new technology will help make things easier, not just for the babies, but their families too.

“If we can do anything just for one moment to help lessen that fear, calm that mind…let them know your baby is being well taken care of, that’s what it does for me,” she said.

Tristar Centennial’s NICU has 70 beds with this new system installed at every single one.

Lyttle said they are also working on introducing a breast milk tracker for NICU moms as well.