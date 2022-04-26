NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trial against Katie Quackenbush started Tuesday morning. She has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row in 2017.

According to investigators, Quackenbush and Gerald Melton got into a fight over loud music and exhaust fumes allegedly coming from her Porsche SUV on August 26.

Metro Police said Melton was trying to sleep before the argument. Quackenbush fired two shots at him, hitting him.

Melton was taken to a hospital in critical condition and has since recovered.

Quackenbush’s father told News 2 his daughter shot him in self-defense after he made numerous threats to kill her.