NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather led to damage across Middle Tennessee on Friday.

One home in North Nashville was nearly cut in half by a large tree that fell directly on top of it.

Nashville Fire Department crews responded to the home in the 2200 block of Meharry Boulevard for reports of a structure collapse.

Once on the scene, crews found the tree on top of the house.

Officials say no residents were home when the tree fell from the backyard, so no one was hurt.

Fire officials say the home is not safe to enter.