NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.

It happened outside the Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Woodlawn Memorial Park on Thompson Lane Saturday afternoon.

Multiple people were gathered at the time for a funeral service under the tent.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was taken to Skyline Medical Center.