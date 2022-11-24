NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Full, not from turkey, but from all the Thanksgiving Day travelers taking to the sky this holiday weekend.

At Nashville International Airport, 4,200 spaces are occupied at terminal garages, while Lots A and B are also maxed.

Spring Hill resident Lindsey VanHorssen planned ahead looking at BNA’s website.

“Parking Lot A — full. Lot B — full. And I was like, ‘Oh no.’ Sure enough, when I pulled in, one lot, Economy Lot C, maybe had a few spots left and I was like, ‘I’m just going to splurge for valet.'”

Airport officials warned travelers all week that construction is making the experience more complicated this season. Lane closures contributed to bumper-to-bumper traffic Wednesday night, forcing panicked passengers to hit the pavement and walk along I-40 to the exit.

Friends and Nashvillians, Brennan Priddy and Jenna Hamiltonm, are traveling to Miami for Thanksgiving and weighdc in on their city.

“It’s growing too big too quick, and the infrastructure isn’t keeping up with that, especially the traffic.”

Driving around BNA, it’s parked vehicles for as far as the eye can see, and sign after sign warns of the limited space.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m a little bit worried about coming back on Sunday. I think it’s going to be one of the busiest travel days of the year,” VanHorssen said.

Parking relief won’t come until mid-2023 when the new hotel parking garage opens and another roughly 1,900 spots become available. Until then, you’re encouraged to follow Priddy and Hamilton’s lead.

“We had someone drop us off,” they said.

Because there’s no guarantee a spot will await you when you arrive.

“It’s always better to be at the airport early and have to wait,” VanHorssen said with a laugh, “and God forbid, talk to strangers on Thanksgiving.”