NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Auburn Tigers will take on the Maryland Terrapins in the 26th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl later this month, bowl officials announced.

The game, set for 1 p.m. this Dec. 30, will see the SEC take on the ACC inside Nissan Stadium, televised nationally on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Auburn and Maryland to our game this year,” said Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. “As we look forward to the unique matchup, we hope it will become another memorable chapter in the history of our bowl game and for Nashville as a whole, as we welcome back Auburn and introduce Maryland and its fans to our great city.”

(Courtesy: TransPerfect Music City Bowl)

The matchup will mark Maryland’s first TransPerfect Music City bowl appearance and be the first meeting between both schools since 1983. Auburn holds a 2-1 advantage in the series overall.

The last time Auburn came to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl was in 2018, when the Tigers defeated Purdue 63-14. The other time Auburn came to Nashville for the bowl was in 2003, when they bested Wisconsin 28-14.

Tickets are available for purchase through the official bowl website MusicCityBowl.com/Tickets, or online at SeatGeek. Additionally, exclusive VIP packages are available at VIP.MusicCityBowl.com.