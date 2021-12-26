NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City Bowl officials announced Monday’s TransPerfect Music City Bowl Welcome Party has been canceled.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution although neither team has reported COVID-19 issues.

The welcome party was set to take place at the Wildhorse Saloon.

The bowl game is still set to take place on December 30 at 2 p.m. The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at Nissan Stadium.