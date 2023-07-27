NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From East to South Nashville, neighbors were in for a rude awakening early Thursday morning, saying a train continuously blew its horn for more than an hour.

The noise woke up members of the East Nashville community around 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 27.

“You hear that?” Ashley Job questioned in a Facebook video, which also captured a train horn blowing in the distance.

The sound of a train horn is one that resonates throughout Music City, even making its way into a number of country classics. Although the train horn did cause great debate among residents in East Nashville in 2014, what happened Thursday morning was out of the ordinary.

“I don’t know if it’s broken or what, but it passed right by my house, horns-a-blazing, and it has not stopped,” Job explained in the video.

The train continued traveling southbound, waking residents in South Nashville about 40 minutes later.

“I think it woke just about everybody in the neighborhood up,” said James Powell, adding that the noise went on continuously until almost 6 a.m.

Not only was this a nuisance, but it also raised concerns because the Federal Railroad Administration has very specific requirements as to when, where, how long, and how loudly a train must sound its horn as a warning to motorists and pedestrians.

“We’re used to hearing the occasional train horn, just a second or two as they come in or leave the depot, but never heard anything that went on continuously like that,” said Powell.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

News 2 reached out to officials with CSX, who apologized to neighbors for the disturbance. They said the train traveling from Hendersonville experienced a mechanical issue with the horn, but that issue is currently being addressed at the locomotive shop in Nashville.