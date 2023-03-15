NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing nine charges after allegedly being caught with drugs while using a rideshare service in the Hermitage area last week.

According to the Davidson County arrest affidavit, detectives were performing surveillance in the area of Dodson Chapel Road and Central Pike on Friday, March 10 when they spotted Robert McKenzie, who they knew had outstanding warrants.

The court document said McKenzie got into a rideshare vehicle with a backpack and some personal items, so investigators followed the vehicle for a short distance before pulling it over for a traffic infraction.

Even though McKenzie reportedly refused to share his name, he was identified by his facial tattoos.

The affidavit said detectives recovered the backpack, laptop, and other personal items from the backseat of the rideshare, which McKenzie said belonged to him.

According to officials, authorities found 16 broken cell phones inside the backpack, as well as two M30 oxycodone pills, multiple doses of suboxone, syringes, a spoon with drug residue, and “an assortment of plastic baggies consistent with street level narcotics sale.”

The backpack also contained a drawstring bag, which held approximately 101grams of a white, crystalline substance — which “field tested positive for methamphetamine/MDMA reagent” — double wrapped in plastic, the affidavit stated.

The court record said McKenzie was brought to booking at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

McKenzie was charged with probation violation, failure to appear, and several drug-related offenses, the sheriff’s office reported. His bond was set at $225,000.