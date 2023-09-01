NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have announced the traffic plan for Saturday’s 11 a.m. football game at Nissan Stadium between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Police said the traffic management plan will resemble the one used for regular season Tennessee Titans games.

The Woodland Street Bridge will close to regular traffic at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will only be available to pedestrians through the conclusion of the game.

Nissan Stadium gates will open at 9 a.m. and stadium parking lots will open at 7 a.m. to fans with parking passes. Fans who drive to the stadium without a parking pass will be directed to look for parking downtown.

For fans using rideshare services, drop off and pickup locations will be inside of stadium parking lot E (North) and the intersection of S. Second Street and Crutcher Street. Signage will direct fans to the rideshare locations after the game.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be open to east and westbound traffic until the beginning of “mass egress.” When the fourth quarter starts, all lanes of the bridge will be open to westbound traffic only.

Fans are also reminded anything larger than a clutch style purse must be a clear plastic bag, excluding medical items.

SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will televise their live pregame show from Lower Broadway between 4th Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way from 9 – 11 a.m. CT.