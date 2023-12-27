NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Saturday, an estimated 45,000 football fans will be heading to Nissan Stadium for the 26th annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl, where the Auburn Tigers will take on the Maryland Terrapins.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 29, but traffic changes will begin Friday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The festivities begin Dec. 28 with the Battle of the Bands, featuring the Auburn and Maryland marching bands. That event begins at 6 p.m., with Broadway closing between 1st and 2nd avenues at 5 p.m.

Saturday morning, parking lots at Nissan Stadium will open at 9 to those with parking passes.

Metro Police will use the same traffic plan for the bowl game as they use for Tennessee Titans games. The Woodland Street Bridge will close at 10:30 a.m. and will only be accessible to pedestrians and shuttle buses. Fan driving into Nashville on game day are urged to arrive early and have a parking plan in place.

Metro officers will be downtown and visible on Friday and around Nissan Stadium on Saturday. They ask everyone to be vigilant and if you see something, say something.