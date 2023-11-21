NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s “Mission:Possible.” Tuesday, November 21 is the the 18th annual charity turkey fry and benefit concert, hosted by country star Tracy Lawrence.

With the help of about 250 volunteers gathered at the Nashville Fairgrounds, 1,200 turkeys will be fried to provide meals for thousands across Middle Tennessee.

The Thanksgiving care packages feed a family of four and include stuffing, green beans, and corn.

With support from Tennessee’s Family Resource Center, the packages will be distributed to eight surrounding cities and schools (Davidson County, Lebanon Special Schools, Murfreesboro City Schools, Robertson County Schools, Smith County Schools, Sumner County Schools, Trousdale County Schools, Wilson County Schools) and organizations including Safe Haven Family Shelter, Jesus Provision Ministries, All For Him Ministry, Brooks House and Shady Acres Campground.

Tracy Lawrence’s non-profit, Mission:Possible, advocates for the homeless population and has raised over $2.5 million for the cause.

“As we found the need and this started, it came with no intentions and no vision about where it was going to go, just kind of organically became this thing,” said Lawrence. “At this point, you know, you just kind of feel called to it. It’s got a life of it’s own and hopefully we can keep doing it for a long time.”

After the frying wraps up, the day continues with Lawrence’s benefit concert at Wildhorse Saloon, also featuring Lee Brice and Priscilla Block. Tickets are available here.

Last year’s benefit concert raised a record breaking $250,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission and provided more than 9,600 meals.

“Hopefully this can inspire somebody else in their community to do whatever they can,” said Lawrence. “We’re doing a lot here, but there’s need everywhere, so take a little inspiration and start something of your own.”