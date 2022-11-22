NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 17th Annual “Mission: Possible” Turkey Fry, led by country music star Tracy Lawrence, is frying a record-breaking 1,200 turkeys this Tuesday at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The event raises awareness and support for homelessness in Middle Tennessee. The Nashville Rescue Mission is a beneficiary along with several families in surrounding counties through the state’s family resource center.

“This time of year I think everybody pays more attention to it as the temperatures do drop,” said Lawrence. “But, homelessness lasts all year long.”

In total, Mission: Possible has raised over $2 million for homelessness. Officials say they’re expecting this year’s event to feed about 9,600 people.

“Homelessness is very real and it’s a growing problem not only here, but across our country,” said Lawrence.

Chris Johnson, Lawrence’s brother-in-law traveled from Texas to volunteer at the event.

“This is one time where we can actually pause and give back,” said Johnson. “You see the smile on people’s faces and that’s enjoyable.”

The day will end at 7 p.m. with a benefit concert at Wildhorse Saloon, featuring Tracy Lawrence, Travis Denning, Gary Allan and Alexandra Kay. Tickets are available here.