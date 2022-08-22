NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 is closed after a tractor-trailer hauling Publix brand potato bites overturned Monday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at the I-40/24 split near downtown Nashville around 10:19 a.m. at mile marker 211.

According to Nashville Fire, three people involved in the crash were transported to Saint Thomas Midtown.

I-40 East is closed just beyond Exit 211B. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-24 West. The on-ramp from 2nd and 4th Ave to I-40 East is also closed.

Crews say the semi is currently leaking diesel fuel. It remains unknown when the roadway will reopen.