NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working to clear debris from a tractor-trailer that overturned off Interstate 40 in North Nashville early Sunday morning.

According to TDOT, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 207 on Sunday, Oct. 8.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation

A spokesperson with TDOT said the tractor-trailer was hauling bales of foam rubber, which spilled all over the overpass. Officials have closed the I-65 South ramp to I-40 East at exit 84 due to the crash.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Maintenance crews have reported to the scene to clear the debris. It remains unclear how long the roadway will stay closed.

No other information was immediately released.