Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal.

Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

Tripadvisor

#26. Jimbo’s Sushi & Korean Food

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 7 Arcade, Nashville, TN 37219-1906

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Sushi O Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: not available

– Address: 6023 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6810

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Sriracha

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5751 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6423

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Asihi Asian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

– Price: $

– Address: 7648 Highway 70 S Suite #1, Nashville, TN 37221-1742

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Ginza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215-2724

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Umami

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6900 Lenox Village Dr, Nashville, TN 37211-7284

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Sapporo Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1593 Gallatin Pike N, Nashville, TN 37115-2158

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Koi Sushi & Thai Restaurat

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2535 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Ninki: Japanese Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4530 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205-2102

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Maru Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1100 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206-3062

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Midori

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5628 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211-6422

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Nomzilla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Gallatin Ave Suite A, Nashville, TN 37206

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Two Ten Jack

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1900 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Sushiyobi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1526 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203-3112

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Arigato Sayonara

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2021 Gallatin Pike N, Nashville, TN 37115-2097

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. O-Ku

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 81 Van Buren St, Nashville, TN 37208-1717

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Sushi Train

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: White Bridge Road, Nashville, TN

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Sonobana Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 40 White Bridge Rd, Nashville, TN 37205-1411

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Kobe Asian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1609 Murfreesboro Pike Ste C, Nashville, TN 37217-2924

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Wild Wasabi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2083 Fremont Street Ste 215, Cummins Station, Nashville, TN 37203-4144

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Eastern Peak

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 536 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211-2478

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Samurai Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2209 Elliston Pl Ste A, Nashville, TN 37203-5205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Wasabi’s Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

– Read more on Tripadvisor

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Tripadvisor

#3. Sunda New Asian – Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 592 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. BrickTop’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3000 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1318

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Virago

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1126 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106

– Read more on Tripadvisor