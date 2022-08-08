NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public School students returned to class Monday.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle and Nashville Mayor John Cooper visited classrooms speaking about priorities for the year.

School safety and staffing top their lists of priorities right now.

The two visited Head Magnet School. It’s one school that is fully staffed, while so many others are facing massive shortages in teachers and support staff like school bus drivers.

MNPS overall is short about 125 teachers, with a majority of open positions in math, science, English and special education.

In terms of school safety, leaders laid out specifics in their plan just last week. For instance, in partnership with Metro Police there will be more patrols in all schools. Meanwhile, all middle schools have daily rotating school resource officers.

“Our security department has always been present and able to add that additional layer of security for our schools. Our approach with our safety and security team with our security officers is that they support our district wide efforts. In the conversations we’ve had with MNPD they’re part of that plan, we’ve continued to have conversations about how our security officers will continue to layer in their support,” said Dr. Battle.

The increased security measures at elementary, middle and high school will present an additional cost of six million dollars.

And, on that note, Metro Nashville Police Department is also short officers and hoping to hire more to help make schools safer.